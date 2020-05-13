Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a payout ratio of 212.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

MNR opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In related news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

