Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $66.19 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

