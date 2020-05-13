MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOR traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 2,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

