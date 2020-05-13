Motco Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Motco raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $7,775,503. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.95 on Wednesday, reaching $204.15. 13,326,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $598.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.