Motco Has $547,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Motco decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,948,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.63. 2,035,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,628. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $2,116,742.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 899,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,668,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

