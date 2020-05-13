Motco Sells 137 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Motco decreased its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,036,000 after buying an additional 262,567 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after buying an additional 168,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,599,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.77. The stock had a trading volume of 617,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,376. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.59.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

