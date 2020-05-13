Mueller Water Products’ (MWA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MWA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,620. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.