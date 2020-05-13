Myomo (MYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Myomo to post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,786. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

