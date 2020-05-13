Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Price Up 21% on Earnings Beat

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price rose 21% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 210,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,058,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 872.95% and a negative return on equity of 179.92%.

NBRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,172,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

