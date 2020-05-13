National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 4,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.16. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

