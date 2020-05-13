NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0989 on Top Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, NavCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $51,037.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, cfinex, Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000698 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043832 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,654,591 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.