Neumark Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Neumark token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay, YoBit, HitBTC and Liqui. Neumark has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $4,178.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 71,379,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,848,043 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, BitBay and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

