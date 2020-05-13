New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to $1.20 at CIBC

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from $0.75 to $1.20 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.04.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 68,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,968. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in New Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,309,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in New Gold by 31.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.