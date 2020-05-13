Nexstar Media Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.
Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
NXST traded down $6.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.12. 166,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.
In other news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
