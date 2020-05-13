Nexstar Media Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

NXST traded down $6.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.12. 166,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

In other news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

