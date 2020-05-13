Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,455 shares of company stock worth $4,401,151. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.