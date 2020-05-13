Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.55.

NVO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. 75,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

