NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy’s first quarter results were lower than expected. The company is on track to gain from proper execution of the Transformation Plan. The company targeted to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, from a 2014 baseline. It has changed its segment reporting format, which reflects how management currently makes financial decisions and allocates resources. It halted late and non-pay disconnects for residential customers in Texas, helping customers in financial distress due to COVID-19 crisis. However, shares of NRG Energy have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company is subject to stringent environmental regulations and intense competition in wholesale power markets. Many facilities operated by the company are old, which increases possibility of unplanned outages that can dent production.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

NRG stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 165,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,044. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

