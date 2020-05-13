Nuggets Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,447.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.85 million and $2,447.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

