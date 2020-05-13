Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NUW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,441. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

