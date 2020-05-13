Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,324. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

