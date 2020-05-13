Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

