NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NMS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

