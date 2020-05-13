NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NHA)

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NHA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 4,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,179. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

