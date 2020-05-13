Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.