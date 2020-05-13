Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,744. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.