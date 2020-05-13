Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NJV stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.