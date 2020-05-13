Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

