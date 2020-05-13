Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NXR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,875. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

