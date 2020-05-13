Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NSL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,103. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

