NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NSFDF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.