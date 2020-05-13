NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,863. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

