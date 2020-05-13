NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.
Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,863. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.
About NXT Energy Solutions
