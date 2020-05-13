Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

BKOR opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.