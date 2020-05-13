OneConnect Financial Technology’s (TMVWY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Commerzbank lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,572. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

