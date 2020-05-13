OneConnect Financial Technology’s (TMVWY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, May 4th. Commerzbank lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of TMVWY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. 13,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,572. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.