Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at CIBC

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.22% from the company’s current price.

RKNEF traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 1,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716. Optiva has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

