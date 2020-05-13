Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at CIBC

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.22% from the company’s current price.
RKNEF traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 1,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716. Optiva has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.
Optiva Company Profile
