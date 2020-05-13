Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) PT Lowered to $23.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Optiva from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

RKNEF stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 1,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716. Optiva has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

