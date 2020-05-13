Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Organogenesis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.85.

ORGO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,834. The stock has a market cap of $398.26 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. Research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 332,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

