ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OTCMKTS:ORINY opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ORION OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

