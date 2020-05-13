ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of ORIX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,902. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

