Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ORA stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

