Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.92. 1,071,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,948. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

