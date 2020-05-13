Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires Shares of 9,345 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at $1,420,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,860,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,191,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,564,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $44,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Trane stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,411. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.95.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

