Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,935,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,054,000 after buying an additional 286,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,479,000 after buying an additional 843,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,539,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,399. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

