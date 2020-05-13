Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $217.91. 50,751,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,608,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average of $208.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

