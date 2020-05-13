Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

CSCO traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. 19,906,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

