Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 429,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,622,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445,776 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,716,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,182,879. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.