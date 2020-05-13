Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $562,000 Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $8.80 on Wednesday, reaching $264.16. 875,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.59. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

