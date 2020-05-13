Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $578,000 Position in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 52.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,860 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELVT. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 2,265,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,686. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $92.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,559.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 81,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $105,379.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

