Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $6.69 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,626,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock traded down $39.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,335.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,231.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,326.25. The firm has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock worth $85,349,673. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.