Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,858. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

